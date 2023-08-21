You can now get pumpkin spice empanadas at Sam’s Club

Sam’s Club is gearing up for pumpkin spice season with a brand-new treat: new limited-time Member’s Mark Pumpkin Empanadas.

Made with real pumpkin and cream cheese, the new empanadas come frozen and can be warmed up in an air fryer or oven.

Sam’s Club suggests pairing them with salads or soups or using them as a standalone appetizer — or even pairing one with ice cream for dessert. Each package comes with 20 empanadas for $12.68.

You’ll need a Sam’s Club membership to purchase the empanadas (or anything else at Sam’s Club).

Inspired by the flavors? You can also make your own pumpkin empanadas at home with this recipe from Isabel Eats, which calls for the usual baking ingredients like yeast, flour, salt and butter, plus pumpkin puree and pumpkin spice.

If you’d rather have a full pumpkin pie, check out this recipe for a no-bake pumpkin pie that doesn’t require an oven, so you can make it for dessert even if you’re cooking a big meal.

All kinds of other pumpkin products are beginning to hit store shelves for the season as well, from pumpkin-flavored cold brew from STÅK to Pillsbury’s pumpkin cake.

You’ll also find pumpkin pie spice creamer from International Delight if you want to start your mornings with fall flavors. Or you can head to Dunkin’ —it already released its fall menu, which includes a Pumpkin Spice Signature Latte and Nutty Pumpkin Coffee.

You can even find pumpkin flavors at Krispy Kreme, including a Pumpkin Spice Original Glazed Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cake Doughnut, Pumpkin Spice Cheesecake Swirl Doughnut and Pumpkin Spice Maple Pecan Doughnut.

If you’d rather stay home and whip up your own fall goodies, this Pumpkin Pie Crunch Cake is made with canned pumpkin, pumpkin pie spice, yellow cake mix and pecans.

Are you ready to say goodbye to summer and start enjoying fall flavors?

