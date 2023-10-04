We’re getting closer and closer to the spookiest season of the year, and if you don’t have your outdoor Halloween decorations figured out yet, Beetlejuice is here to make sure your lawn is the eeriest on the block.

Just don’t say his name three times.

While the trickster ghost is scary enough, you know what’s actually worse than Beetlejuice? (Oops, I’ve said it twice…) Sandworms! If you’ve seen the film, you may remember the moment when Adam and Barbara’s yard turns to sand and the sandworm comes roaring toward them.

Beetlejuice (darn it, that’s three times) himself isn’t a fan, saying at one point, “Whoa, sandworms. Ya hate ’em right? I hate ’em myself!”

Now Home Depot has brought the creepy creature to life with a 9.5-foot pre-lit inflatable animated sandworm!

The worm self-inflates in seconds and has an animated tongue that moves from side to side for extra creepiness. It costs $199 and shipping is free.

I spotted the sandworm at my local Home Depot and it is a sight to behold. Gigantic in person, trick-or-treaters will not be able to miss this thing slithering in your yard!

If a sandworm is a little creepy for you or you’re just not a fan of the ghostly movie, Home Depot has some other inflatable and animated decorations available this season. To see all the Halloween inflatables at Home Depot, just visit their website.

Will you be adding a sandworm or any other inflatables to your outdoor decor this year?

