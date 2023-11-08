You can stay at Martha Stewart’s house this Thanksgiving season

Booking.com has teamed up with the “Queen of Thanksgiving” to offer a one-of-a-kind trip just in time for the holidays.

Martha Stewart is officially opening her farm in Bedford, New York so that one fan and their guest can book a two-day, one-night stay there from Nov. 18-19. The trip’s itinerary is fully curated by Stewart and includes some of her favorite fall activities, like a table setting and wreath-making demonstration and brunch.

Guests will also get a guided tour of the property to visit Stewart’s chicken coop, gardens and stables. They’ll have brunch with Stewart herself, prepared by James Beard award-winning Chef Thomas Joseph. And they’ll leave with signed copies of her cookbooks and other Thanksgiving goodies.

“Thanksgiving has always been one of my favorite holidays to celebrate, which is why I’m excited to be Booking.com’s newest host and welcome guests to my Bedford farm for a Thanksgiving-inspired stay ahead of the big day,” Stewart said in a press release. “Every year, my Thanksgiving holiday prep begins weeks before hosting my family in Bedford, so I can’t wait to welcome the guests that book this experience to my fall-ready Tenant House on the farm and look forward to sharing my favorite Thanksgiving-inspired traditions during their stay.”

Martha Stewart’s Thanksgiving-Inspired Farm Stay will be open for booking starting at noon ET on Nov. 16 at Booking.com. You’ll have just one chance to be the first to secure this experience for you and a guest, so you’ll want to act quickly.

The overnight will take place Nov. 18-19 and is priced at just $11.23 in honor of the date of Thanksgiving this year. Your itinerary includes airport transfers through Booking.com, but you will be responsible for other travel costs.

