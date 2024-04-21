Young siblings killed after car plows into children's birthday party

An 8-year-old girl and her 5-year-old brother were killed Saturday afternoon when a vehicle crashed into a building during a children's birthday party at a boat club located south of Detroit.

Fifteen others were injured in the crash, including three children and six adults, according to the Monroe County Sheriff’s Office. The incident happened around 3 p.m. at Swan Boat Club on Brancheau Road.

Nine of the victims were transported to the hospital via ambulance or medical helicopter, said Monroe County Sheriff Troy Goodnough.

Officials said a 66-year-old woman crashed into the building, stopping about 25 feet inside. Goodnough said the woman was taken into custody for operating while intoxicated causing death and additional charges are likely.

Goodnough said first responders described the scene as "extremely chaotic with high level of emotions."

The investigation into the deadly crash is ongoing.

This story was originally published by Scripps News Detroit.

