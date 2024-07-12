22-year-old arrested after allegedly driving at sheriff, connection to shooting

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Police arrested a man in Lexington after a citation reported that he allegedly drove a vehicle at a sergeant and was involved in a shooting on Wednesday, a citation reported.

The citation detailed that the Rowan County Sheriff's Office responded to the Rodburn Hollow Apartments regarding a physical fight that broke out between five individuals early Wednesday morning.

A sergeant arrived on the scene while Morehead police received an updated call that five individuals were getting into vehicles and fleeing toward the end of the road, according to the citation.

When the sergeant saw a vacant vehicle parked at Nationwide Insurance Company, 22-year-old Duff Dontae then allegedly drove a white Impala "head-on" toward the sergeant, the citation reported. At that time, the citation read that multiple gunshots were heard while alleged suspects were then seen fleeing on foot in the area.

On Wednesday morning, the citation revealed that a man matching the description of Dontae was then seen walking on US 60. Upon contact, police confirmed his identity and took him to the Morehead Police Department for questioning.

Dontae, the citation read, told police that a friend's girlfriend was hit by the vehicle, and he then proceeded to shoot at the guy driving it. Dontae then stated that he believed a woman was also in the vehicle.

Further, the citation noted that two women told police that they were standing next to the vehicle at the rear and that there were bullet holes in the vehicle that Dontae was allegedly shooting at.

Dontae then told police that he ran into the woods and threw the gun over a cliff. Police reported that Dontae was previously found guilty for multiple Wanton Endangerment first felonies.

The citation listed that Dontae was charged with the following:

