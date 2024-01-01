Erin Rosas joined the LEX18 News team as a Digital Executive Producer in May 2024. She graduated from West Texas A&M University with a bachelor's degree in Broadcast Journalism before starting her career in news in Amarillo, Texas in 2021.

Rosas has a passion for creative writing and storytelling and continues to focus on providing diverse stories to the community.

In addition, Rosas emphasizes the importance of team building and crafting informative and detail driven stories through collaboration and innovation.

Have a story idea or want to connect? Follow Erin on Instagram @erin_mercedes_rosas, Facebook @erin.rosas or send her an email at erin.rosas@wlex.tv.

