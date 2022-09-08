GALLERY: Look back at Queen's Elizabeth II visits to Kentucky

Share Facebook

Queen Elizabeth II waves goodbye from the doorway of her Royal Air Force jet at Blue Grass Airport, as she ends her 5-day visit to the Bluegrass are on Monday, May 26, 1986 in Lexington, Ky. AP Photo/Gary Landers

England's Queen Elizabeth II waves goodbye from the steps of her plane during her departure from Lexington's Blue Grass Airport, in morning on Tuesday, May 31, 1989 in Lexington, Ky. The Queen had just completed a five-day private visit to several Central Kentucky horse farms. AP Photo/Ed Reinke

Queen Elizabeth II puts out her hand to her filly foal by the mare Christchurch and Alydar during a visit to Lane's End Farm on Friday, May 23, 1986 in Versailles, Ky. The Queen will be touring several other farms to view horses during her stay in the Bluegrass Region.







AP Photo/Gary Landers





Queen Elizabeth II, accompanied by Michael Oswald, the stud manager of her horses, looks over a month-old foal during her visit to Lane's End Farm, in morning on Saturday, May 27, 1989 in Versailles, Ky. The foal is being led by Lane's End Farm hand Tim Thore. The Queen is on a private visit to several Central Kentucky horse farms. AP Photo/Ed Reinke

England's Queen Elizabeth II smiles as she watches 10-year-old Amanda Case of Mercer County, Ky., curtsy after she presented the Queen with a bouquet of flowers upon her arrival on Friday, May 26, 1989 in Lexington, Ky. AP Photo/ Ed Reinke

Seven year old Tiffany Crawford, of Versailles, Ky., presents Queen Elizabeth II a bouquet of roses upon her arrival at Lexington's Blue Grass Field in afternoon on Thursday, May 22, 1986 in Lexington, Ky. The Queen is on a five day visit to the bluegrass region of Kentucky, where she will view several horse farms. Kentucky Governor Martha Layne Colins is at the upper right corner of the photo. AP Photo/Amy Sancetta

Queen Elizabeth II shares some parting words with a line of Kentucky State troopers and others at the Blue Grass Airport on Monday, May 26, 1986 in Lexington, Ky., as she prepares to board her Royal Air Force jet, ending her 5-day visit to the Bluegrass region. AP Photo/Gary Landers

