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Meet Taylor Logan, 22-year-old Thoroughbred owner
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Trailblazers of the Track: Rosie Napravnik and Jena Antonucci on making history
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22-year-old thoroughbred owner Taylor Logan's road to the Breeders' Cup
Hannah Hamelback
Breeders' Cup
Sovereignty wins $7 million Breeders' Cup Classic at Keeneland
WLEX Web Staff
Covering Kentucky
From burgers to bourbon: Breeders’ Cup fans dig into the food at Keeneland
WLEX Web Staff
Breeders' Cup
UmaBluegrass fans blend anime and horse racing at Keeneland meet-up
WLEX Web Staff
Breeders' Cup
Hughes wins Breeders' Cup Juvenile, is now early Kentucky Derby favorite
Associated Press
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