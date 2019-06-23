Breeders' Cup World Championship

Meet Taylor Logan, 22-year-old Thoroughbred owner

Celebrating the women of Thoroughbred racing

Food offerings at Breeders' Cup

UmaBluegrass fans blend anime and horse racing at Keeneland meet-up

What to expect at Breeders' Cup World Championships at Keeneland in Lexington on Saturday

Fall fashion on display at 2026 Breeders' Cup at Keeneland in Lexington

Pin Oak Stud in Versailles gives visitors an up-close look at the life of a Thoroughbred