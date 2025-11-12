AAA issues winter driving reminders after more than 120 Lexington traffic incidents

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Monday's preview of winter weather brought cold temperatures and treacherous road conditions that resulted in more than 120 traffic incidents across Lexington in just five hours. 18 of those incidents resulting in injuries.

"It certainly was an experience that people weren't quite ready for," said Lori Weaver Hawkins, AAA Blue Grass manager and spokesperson.

The relatively light snowfall may have given drivers a false sense of security about road conditions, according to Weaver Hawkins.

"We didn't have that much snowfall that's true, and I think that almost gave people a false sense of security that it was no big deal and it wasn't really slick out there," Weaver Hawkins said.

AAA is reminding drivers to adopt winter driving safety measures as colder weather approaches. Key recommendations include slowing down, watching ahead, braking slowly and early, avoiding unnecessary lane changes, and turning off cruise control.

If drivers find themselves fishtailing, experts advise against slamming on the brakes.

"Steer your vehicle and watch, look into the direction you want to go until it rights itself," Weaver Hawkins said.

As some drivers crawl and other barrel through winter, Weaver Hawkins said patience will be your best traction.

"A family member characterized it this morning when they were heading into work, people were either driving 20 on the interstate or 90, and they couldn't get into that happy medium," Weaver Hawkins said. "Unless you're in uniform with a badge, it's not your job to police other motorists."

AAA recommends using the warmer temperatures expected this weekend as an opportunity to winterize vehicles. Drivers should have their battery checked if it's at least 3 years old and inspect tire tread and pressure.