Megan Mannering is an an exceptional reporter, a great collaborator, a creative storyteller and someone who is team-first with a passion for shooting her own stories.

Megan was born and raised in tiny, rural Walton, Indiana, where there are no stoplights and restaurants, but plenty of 360º views of corn and soybean fields. She spent a lot of her childhood on the sidelines of a football field. Her dad is a retired football coach of 40 years and both of her older brothers coach football.

Megan is a graduate of DePauw University, where she studied communication and Spanish. In her spare time, she loves lawncare and gardening.

