Body found in Scott County yesterday, identified as Mary Haralson

The sheriff's office says a helicopter located a body amidst the search for a missing woman in Scott County.
Posted at 12:13 PM, Nov 09, 2021
SCOTT COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Scott County Coroner has identified the body found Monday morning as Mary Haralson, the woman who went missing in Scott County last Friday.

Search crews located her body yesterday morning and she was taken to the Kentucky Medical Examiners Office in Frankfort where an autopsy was performed this morning.

The Kentucky State Medical Examiner’s Officer has determined that Ms. Haralson’s cause of death was natural causes brought on by her exposure to the environmental elements.

No foul play is suspected and the Scott County Coroner’s Office and Scott County Sheriff’s Office has concluded their investigations.

