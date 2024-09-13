Bourbon County Army veteran finds purpose through rescue dogs

BOURBON COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Vietnam veteran in Bourbon County has found his purpose by way of rescuing dogs.

Bill Nordan is a 23 year Army veteran. He started his service in Vietnam as a teenager; he was a cavalry scout.

"We did what we were told to do, we came home, and then we were treated like we didn't exist," said Nordan.

After his time in Vietnam, he spent 13 years in Germany. He finished his time in uniform as a drill sergeant, with the rank of sergeant first class.

"You serve your country no matter what, there's no grey area, you do it because that's what the Constitution says to do, it's what we fought for, it's what we live for," said Nordan.

Now he and his wife Laura volunteer with Pawsibilities Unleashed, a nonprofit based out of Frankfort. The organization helps train therapy and service dogs.

"You feel needed, and it's good to feel needed, it's good to feel like somebody cares," said Nordan.

Over the years, they have fostered 250 dogs. Nordan's wife Laura told LEX18 they give him a purpose.

"There's a lot of suffering or pain that he's been through that I think they can relate to, because a lot of these dogs have been through horrible ordeals," said Laura.

Nordan said the challenge is to take an animal that has no chance - and give them that chance.

"They forgive you, and that brings me back, and sometimes you need that," said Nordan.

To learn about Pawsibilities Unleashed's mission, click here.