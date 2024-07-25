Ellen Ice joined the LEX 18 News team as a multimedia journalist in August. She previously worked at News 3 as a reporter from 2021-2024 and at KFSM from 2014-2016 in Fayetteville, AR as a reporter and anchor. Ellen also worked at WINK in Fort Myers, FL from 2016-2017 as a reporter.

She's lived in Okinawa, Japan for several years and traveled all over Southeast Asia. Travel is a passion of hers! She has been to places like Brazil, Russia, Italy (studied abroad), China, Vietnam, Iceland, and New Zealand. With 30 countries under her travel belt so far, and she hopes to keep adding to the list.

Ellen is also a big animal lover, and has a cat named Maxwell Todd and a dog named Pig.

Her passion in covering the news is human interest stories, and anything to do with the military/veteran population.

Ellen attended the United States Air Force Academy before graduating from Purdue University magna cum laude with a degree in Mass Communications, with minors in Psychology and Global Studies. She is currently pursuing her Master’s in International Relations.

When she’s not reporting, you can find her enjoying family time, watching crime documentaries, and planning her next trip.

Ellen would love to tell your story! Please connect with her via email at ellen.ice@wlex.tv.

