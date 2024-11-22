'Boxes of Love' going to central Kentucky families

RICHMOND, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Louisville-based nonprofit Auttie World Inc. focuses on providing programs for children with autism around the ages of 5 to 15 years old. One of these initiatives includes the Give a Child a Smile Boxes of Love program, and it’s extended into Madison County.

Libby Noel brought pictures to show of a birthday trip her daughter took to the zoo. The October trip was made possible by Auttie World.

“I thought it was a scam call, so I immediately hung up on them,” said Noel. “Then they called me right back and they left me a voicemail and they were like, just so you know, this isn’t a scam. This is Auttie World. This is what we’re doing. If you could just call us back, and I called them right back.”

This holiday season, Auttie World is serving families with Boxes of Love.

“It’s a whole Christmas dinner with a few toys,” shared Auttie World student ambassador Taylor Fowler. “The families that register, they can show up, show their ID, grab their box, and go on their way.”

This is the second year these Boxes of Love are being brought to Madison County, and the giveaway will take place at the Madison County Public Library on Dec. 7 from 3 to 5 pm.

“It’s so great to host these events and have places for these children and their families to go and give them a space to feel seen,” Fowler said.

“I cannot wait to just see the smiles on their faces, and just knowing myself that I’ve helped a few families have a little less stress and give them something to just look forward to and prepare together and sit down and enjoy it as a family, it just, it warms my heart,” she said.

“I grew up giving and giving and giving and doing a lot for the community,” added Noel, “so it always warms me when I see people giving to the community.”

To volunteer or to learn more about Auttie World, visit auttieworld.org.

Families in the Madison County area interested in joining the Boxes of Love Program should register by next Friday, Nov. 29. Auttie World is also hosting a sensory Christmas party in Lexington on Dec. 21.

