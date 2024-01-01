Caleb Barnes is new to the LEX 18 Team of reporters furthering his career in broadcast journalism as a Multimedia journalist.

He is passionate about racing and community. With a love for travel, Caleb has spent two summers working a traveling summer camp. He is a graduate of Liberty University where he gained extensive experience in experience in graphic design, video production and editing, and writing. His degree in Strategic Communications, Digital Media and Sports Journalism has helped him to achieve success in a variety of areas with his diverse media skills.