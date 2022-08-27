Lexington Police arrest Yovany Chaple-Chalita

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX18) — An arrest has been made in the August 17 death investigation of Ashley Stamper, according to Lexington Police.

Yovany Chaple-Chalita, 46, was arrested on August 27, 2022 and charged with Murder-Domestic Violence and Tampering with Physical Evidence.

On Wednesday, August 17, officers responded to Linden Walk for a subject that had been shot.

When officers arrived, they located a 35-year-old female victim suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced deceased at the scene. The Fayette County Coroner's Office identified the victim as Ashley Stamper.

During the investigation, Ms. Stamper’s death was ruled as a homicide and warrants were issued for Mr. Chaple-Chalita’s arrest. Yovany Chaple-Chalita was the spouse of Ashley Stamper.

Yovany Chaple-Chalita is currently detained at the Fayette County Detention Center.

Anyone with information about this case is asked to call Lexington Police at (859) 258-3600. Anonymous tips can be submitted to Bluegrass Crime Stoppers by calling (859) 253-2020, online at www.bluegrasscrimestoppers.com [bluegrasscrimestoppers.com], or through the P3 Tips app available at www.p3tips.com [p3tips.com].