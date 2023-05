LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to Lexington Police, a pedestrian is in critical condition after being injured in a hit-and-run Saturday night.

Officials say the incident occurred around 10:30 p.m. Saturday at Sandersville Road and Atoma Drive.

The victim was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The case is being investigated as a hit-and-run and officials have no information regarding the driver.