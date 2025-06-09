'Tomorrow's not promised': Woman details moment fiancé went underwater while tubing on Elkhorn Creek

Franklin County Search and Rescue, along with other agencies, combed through the Kentucky River searching for a missing man on Sunday after a tubing incident Saturday caused a group of five to get pulled underwater.

Lydia Anglin and her fiancé, 25-year-old Michael Looby, were camping at Still Waters Campground in Franklin County on Saturday. The couple was with family when they decided to go tubing in Elkhorn Creek. Anglin says there were no flags or warnings of the waters being dangerous.

“The water was fast. We saw other people doing it so we got in which was the mistake of a lifetime," recalls Anglin. “We were not even two or three minutes in. There’s a large tree with exposed roots in the middle of the creek and you either have to go to the right or the left. The current was so strong you couldn’t - it just went straight towards the tree.”

It became a fight for survival as the group of five was pulled underwater instantly. Anglin explains, “four out of the five of us came out on the other side. One is still unfortunately under there."

Her fiancé, Michael Looby.

Franklin County Fire Department, Franklin County Search and Rescue, and Franklin County Sheriff's Office spent Saturday searching for Looby. Officials say they suspended efforts on Saturday when the current became too strong.

Search efforts continued Sunday with the help of the Lexington Fire Department in the Kentucky River, which is connected to the creek using sonar and devices.

“It’s been horrible. Just knowing that he’s stuck under there. I think my only saving grace is knowing that he loved it here. He loved floating the creek. He loved boats. He loved kayaking," said Anglin. "So it’s just been hoping and a lot of praying.”

Within 36 hours, the creek rose nearly four feet after heavy rainfall overnight. Elkhorn Creek sits at almost nine feet while the Kentucky River sits at almost 10 feet as of Sunday evening.

“I just want him to be at peace. I want him out. I want to know for sure and take him home and move forward and I can’t leave here until he’s out of the water," said Anglin.

Anglin and Looby were set to get married in June 2026. She describes him as the best person: loyal, energetic, and selfless.

Anglin says they took all of the right steps. Even wearing life jackets, it still wasn't enough.

“Tomorrows not promised. Yesterday, he made extra bacon yesterday morning, and he said ‘I made some extra bacon, so we can heat it up tomorrow' And it just made me so sad to wake up this morning because I wanted to heat the bacon up with him and tomorrow didn’t come," Anglin solemnly explains. "So yeah, tomorrow's not promised."

Search and rescue say they will be retrieving better sonar to comb through the waters. Search efforts will pick up again at 9 a.m. on Monday.