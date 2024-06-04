TRAFFIC ALERT: Newtown Pike shut down, halts traffic due to 'police activity'

UPDATE: Tuesday, June 4 at 5:15 p.m.

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Outbound of Newtown Pike is now open, however, the inbound road is still closed following a report of 'police activity' in the area that previously shut down Newtown Pike on Tuesday evening.

Original Story:

Newtown Pike is currently shut down in both directions between BCTC and W Loudon Avenue due to police activity in the area as of of 5 p.m. on Tuesday, according to the Lexington Traffic Management Center on social media.

