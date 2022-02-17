Skyline Chili product recall

(LEX 18) — 2,205 pounds of Skyline Chili products are being recalled by Morgan Foods after customers reported cans labeled as chili contained cream of chicken soup.

According to the U.S. Department of Agriculture's Food Safety and Inspection, cans of "Skyline Original Chili" are recalled due to the mislabeling of undeclared allergens.

The impacted cans have lot code "L2121" and product code "CHC8T UPY" on the bottom of the can. The best by date listed is December 21, 2023.

The cans impacted by the recall are marked as "Skyline Original Chili" with an expiration date of December 21, 2024. The undeclared allergens are milk, wheat, and soy.

So far, there have been no reports of adverse reactions due to consumption of the products. The FSIS says customers can throw the cans away or return them to where they bought them.

Anyone with food safety questions can call the USDA Meat and Poultry Hotline at 888-647-6854.

