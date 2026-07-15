Carlee Hogsten joined the LEX News team in July 2026 as a multimedia journalist. A Georgetown, Kentucky native, she grew up watching LEX News and is proud to now tell the stories of the community she has called home her entire life.

Carlee earned both her bachelor's master's degree in journalism and mass communication from the University of Kentucky. Before joining LEX News, she spent two years at WKYT, where she covered stories across Central and Eastern Kentucky while completing her degrees.

While at UK, Carlee anchored and reported for the university's student-run broadcast network and worked for the school's independent newspaper and magazine. Her work earned national recognition, including a prestigious Pacemaker Award, often considered the Pulitzer Prize of collegiate journalism.

Carlee is passionate about telling stories that inform, inspire and connect with the people of Central Kentucky. You can connect with Carlee on social media @carleehogstentv or send story ideas to carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.