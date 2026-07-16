Community comes together to support displaced residents after fire closes Wilson's Pool Hall

WOODFORD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX NEWS) — A fire closed Wilson's Pool Hall in Woodford County, a decades-old gathering place that has served the community for generations. Families who lived in the apartments above the business escaped the fire but lost everything.

"It's kind of like you losing your own home," owner Jaque Wilson said.

For the families who lived above the pool hall, that feeling is real. Wilson said the community's concern extends to those displaced residents.

"We're worried about them just like, you know, the town's worried about them too. Especially when you have a tenant that lived there so long, you know, 25, 27 years," Wilson said.

At Wilson's, customers were family; Whether they came after work to shoot pool or stopped in for every meal of the day. The business is more than just a pool hall. It's built on a multigenerational effort of the Wilson family.

"My dad ran the place and then I worked with my older Willie for a little while and then I worked with Ben," Wilson said.

In response to the fire, the community launched a fundraiser. Greg Dotson of Woodford Feed said organizing it was an easy decision.

"I mean I've known these people, the Wilsons, since the day I was born. So it was a no brainer to start this," Dotson said.

Through Friday, July 17, a $5 ticket enters participants into a raffle for more than 50 pounds of meat. So far, over $10,000 has been donated. All proceeds will benefit those affected through the Woodford County Foundation.

"These people are the winner because 100% of the proceeds will go to the Woodford County Foundation to help out those people," Dotson said.

The Wilsons said the outpouring of support has been overwhelming.

"Thank you so much. It means the world to us because I don't know what we would do without the pool hall," Wilson said.

Carlee Hogsten is committed to covering the stories that matter to you. If you have an idea, please reach out to Leigh at carlee.hogsten@wlex.tv.