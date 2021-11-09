Case against James Herbert Brick moves to grand jury, kidnapping charge added

LAUREL COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — The case against James Herbert Brick, the man arrested in connection with the missing teen in Laurel County who was rescued due to popularized TikTok hand signals, moves to a grand jury.

A kidnapping charge was added and his bond was upped to $50,000.

The grand jury is supposed to be back November 19.

Last Thursday, Laurel County officials arrested James Herbert Brick, 61, of Cherokee, North Carolina, at the intersection of I-75 at KY 80 (Exit 41) after a nearby drive noticed a female passenger in Brick's vehicle using hand gestures that are known on Tik Tok as a way to represent domestic violence.

Upon investigation, the female passenger was a reported missing juvenile as of Tuesday morning from Asheville, North Carolina.

During the investigation deputies also located a phone in the accused possession that allegedly portrayed a juvenile female in a sexual manner.

Brick was charged with unlawful imprisonment – first-degree; possession of matter sex performance by a minor over the age of 12 but under age 18 – first offense.