BBN Tonight's Anna Tarullo joins Jennifer Palumbo to talk about Devin Booker's domination in the NBA playoffs, new UK defensive backs coach Chris Collins, a petition to honor UK football legend John Schlarman, and the return of UK camps. Click here to sign the petition.

UK will give fans a chance to select their seats at Kroger Field on Saturday, June 5, from 10:00 a.m.-2:00 p.m. You can RSVP to 1-800-928-2287 or email groupsales@uky.edu.