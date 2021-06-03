Fans hoping to cement late coach's legacy with 'John Schlarman Big Blue Wall'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Fans are hoping to give a permanent touch of honor to a beloved former member of the University of Kentucky football staff.

There is a change.org petition asking UK Athletics Director Mitch Barnhart to name the concrete wall around Kroger Field after the late John Schlarman.

Schlarman, who coached the UK offensive line known as "The Big Blue Wall," died from cancer in November.

Fans are asking for the concrete barrier surrounding the playing surface to be named the "John Schlarman Big Blue Wall."

The petition organizer is hoping for 500 signatures. Right now just over 300 have signed.