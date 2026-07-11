July edition: 'Backroads to Better Money' with Commonwealth Credit Union

(LEX NEWS) — Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU) is a great financial partner for customers and businesses in Kentucky.

In this month's edition of 'Backroads to Better Money,' Berry Popp, CCU Commercial Loan Officer, and Johnny Allen, Founder and Transitional Living Director at Primary Purpose Behavioral Health, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about their ongoing relationship and how CCU helped the business grow.

Commonwealth Credit Union

Address: 417 High Street, Frankfort, Kentucky

Phone: 1-800-228-6420

Website: Commonwealth Credit Union | Credit Union in Kentucky

Primary Purpose Behavioral Health

Address: 715 Shaker Drive, Suite 80, Lexington, Kentucky

Phone: (859) 810-5150

Website: Sober Living | Primary Purpose Behavioral Health | Lexington, Kentucky

You can learn more on this topic at this link: Better Money - How the right financial partner helped build a local business