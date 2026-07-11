July edition: 'Backroads to Better Money' with Commonwealth Credit Union

(LEX NEWS) — Commonwealth Credit Union (CCU) is a great financial partner for customers and businesses in Kentucky.
In this month's edition of 'Backroads to Better Money,' Berry Popp, CCU Commercial Loan Officer, and Johnny Allen, Founder and Transitional Living Director at Primary Purpose Behavioral Health, join Jennifer Palumbo to talk about their ongoing relationship and how CCU helped the business grow.
Commonwealth Credit Union
Address: 417 High Street, Frankfort, Kentucky
Phone: 1-800-228-6420
Website: Commonwealth Credit Union | Credit Union in Kentucky
Primary Purpose Behavioral Health
Address: 715 Shaker Drive, Suite 80, Lexington, Kentucky
Phone: (859) 810-5150
Website: Sober Living | Primary Purpose Behavioral Health | Lexington, Kentucky
You can learn more on this topic at this link: Better Money - How the right financial partner helped build a local business