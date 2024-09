STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — Nine months ago, Cindy Mullins's life changed forever.

A loving mother, dedicated wife and career nurse underwent a medical procedure no one would ever imagine or expect.

On September 18, Mullins, now a quadruple amputee, was welcomed into an ADA compliant home with everything she would need to live her life.

LEX 18's Evan Leake has the story.