Hundreds welcome Lincoln County quadruple amputee into new home

STANFORD, Ky. (LEX 18) — It feels good to see a story come full circle.

Nine months ago, Cindy Mullins's life changed for ever.

A loving mother, dedicated wife and career nurse underwent a medical procedure no one would ever imagine or expect.

"I've lost my legs from the knees down bilaterally and I'm going to lose my arms probably below the elbow bilaterally," Mullins told LEX 18 in December.

"The doctor I used to work with, he kind of was like, 'this is what they had to do to save your life this is what's happened.'"

LEX 18 spoke with the Lincoln County woman just days after she lost her legs and received the news her arms had to go as well to stay alive.

Facing these unbelievable circumstances, Mullins without hesitation chose to go through with the amputations.

"I just said these are the cards I've been dealt and these are the hands I'm going to play," Mullins said in December.

Mullins's story made its way across the country, people from all over sending their support in various ways.

Some here at home sending her cards and messages while she was in the hospital, others donating money to help the family pay for these procedures.

However, arguably the largest contribution was spurred by HOG Construction out of Florida.

The company's owner, James Crocker, pledged to bring his team up to Kentucky and build Cindy's family a new home, ADA compliant with everything she would need to live her new life.

LEX 18 spoke to Crocker in August when his team along with several local contractors poured the slab on this new home in Stanford.

He was overwhelmed with pride to do his part to help the Mullins family.

“It’s just amazing to watch somebody that just lost all four limbs and yet is so positive, so encouraged. She brightened my spirits," Crocker said.

“Over 35 local contractors have come together and have committed to pouring the slab in August and building this house from the slab up in just 10 days."

That 10 day timer started Monday, September 9.

Day to day, it became hard to keep track of everyone that showed up for the home build.

Whether they knew Cindy or not, they were happy to help someone who has already sacrificed so much.

“This is a project that really, really hit home getting to know DJ and Cindy has just been very touching. Very eye-opening," Kitchen Concepts owner Clay Leavell said.

"Just her attitude toward life and her attitude toward being positive. I feel like I’ve gained more than anything we’re able to give.”

Not stop giving from people far and wide.

Everything culminated in an incredible homecoming Wednesday, September 18.

Hundreds of people lined the road waiting for Cindy to arrive and see her finished home for the first time.

A moment that overwhelmed her with emotion.

“There are not enough words to say thank you to everybody. Our prayers have been answered," Mullins said Wednesday night.

“I didn’t even imagine when I opened the door it was going to be what it was. It was so much more than that.”

Every person that attended had built a relationship with Cindy.

Whether they've known her for years or haven't met her until the big reveal.

They all felt honored to help someone who has shown nothing but courage and kindness in the face of adversity.

“I’ve known Cindy for a couple years. What this has done for her will change her life forever and make things so much easier," Lori Mounce said.

“It’s truly just awesome. A lot of people have donated a lot of time, energy and money to make this happen," Taylor Sears said.

“For this to happen to her is an obvious tragedy but the community has really stepped up and really, hopefully changed her life for the better," Andrea Miller said.

Back in December, Mullins shared a message of hope with the world, encouraging people to take the time to appreciate life, emphasizing her faith for getting her through all of this.

“Slow down. Appreciate the things around you. If one person can see God through all this. That made it all worth it," Mullins said.

In present day, in her new home, her message remains the same.

To hold on to those close to you and live in a world of kindness.

As she continues to try to comprehend how much people cared for her over the last year.

"I would have never imagined it would turn into this and I’m so glad that it did. It’s a good story with a happy ending.”