Meet Miss Kentucky 2025 Ariana Rodriguez

Miss Kentucky Ariana Rodriguez is preparing for the Miss America pageant in Orlando, Florida and raising awareness about a cause close to her heart. She was crowned Miss Kentucky on June 14, 2025, at the Southern Kentucky Performing Arts Center in Bowling Green, Kentucky. Winning the title earned her a $20,000 scholarship from the Miss Kentucky Scholarship Foundation. Ariana is currently a student majoring in Social Work and Psychology at the University of Kentucky. She is the first Miss Kentucky to have come through the foster care system. Her experiences led her to start The Lucky Ones Foundation to help foster children. Ariana joins Jennifer Palumbo to share her inspiring journey, and she sings for us.

New Miss KY Ariana Rodriguez inspires with journey from foster care to advocacy