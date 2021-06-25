Watch
Pet of the Day: Spider Woman

Posted at 2:05 PM, Jun 25, 2021
and last updated 2021-06-25 14:05:06-04

Our Pet of the Day is Spider Woman. She is a 10-week-old Domestic Short Hair Mix looking for a good home. If you would like to meet Spider Woman, you can call the Lexington Humane Society at (859) 233-0044.LHS is also holding a special $25 adoption event Friday, June 25 and Saturday, June 26. Learn more about it here.

