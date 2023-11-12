Remembering Cody Dorman

(LEX 18) — Cody Dorman, the young man with a special connection to his namesake, Cody's Wish, has died. He was 17 years old.

"The entire Breeders’ Cup team is devastated by the news of Cody Dorman’s passing yesterday," the Breeders' Cup says in a statement. "His story captured our hearts and minds, and his strength, spirit, and determination were fittingly embodied by his namesake’s commanding performances in his honor. We send our sincere condolences to the Dormans, who gave our sport so much by welcoming us into their family."

As a dad, my heart breaks for the Dorman family as they mourn the loss of their remarkably strong and kind son Cody. He was an inspiration to many, and I was always left smiling when I saw him. His legacy will live on through the impact he made on many, including me. ^AB pic.twitter.com/zAd6jn1t9S — Governor Andy Beshear (@GovAndyBeshear) November 6, 2023

In 2018, Cody met the unnamed horse through Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland. The family got in touch with Godolphin Farm, and the connection was almost instant to where the horse was named after him.

Cody has a rare genetic disorder called Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome.

"He's probably had 40 to 50 surgeries, or procedures and stuff," his father, Kelly, told LEX 18 in an interview last year. "It has affected almost everything about him in his life."

We are all better for knowing Cody Dorman and Cody’s Wish.



Cody’s Wish fought all the way to the finish in his career finale and defended his Breeders’ Cup Dirt Mile title. #BC23 #BreedersCup pic.twitter.com/NZv9C1yCuT — Breeders' Cup (@BreedersCup) November 4, 2023

Cody's family issued the following statement to BloodHorse:

We are heartbroken to share the news that our beloved Cody suffered a medical event on our trip home to Kentucky yesterday and he has passed away. On Saturday, Cody watched his best friend, Cody’s Wish, display his usual perseverance and toughness in winning a second Breeders’ Cup. Those are the same characteristics Cody has showed time and again for the 18 years we were blessed to have him. We have been completely amazed to experience the impact Cody has had on so many people, through the journey that this wondrous racehorse has taken us all on. From Churchill Downs, to Keeneland, to Saratoga to Santa Anita this weekend, we could not move 20 feet without someone stopping to tell us just that.



With Cody’s diagnosis at birth, we always knew this day would come, but we were determined to help Cody live his best life for however long we had him. Anyone who has seen him at the racetrack, especially around Cody’s Wish, understands that in many ways he taught us all how to live, always keeping a positive attitude and being more concerned about those around him than himself.



As people of faith, we are comforted in the knowledge that Cody has gone home. We pray that he watch over all of us, especially Kylie the best little sister in the world. We are sincerely grateful for all those who have shared this journey with Cody and our family. The joy that his interactions with Cody’s Wish have brought him the last five years is indescribable. We will rely on those memories to help us through an unimaginably difficult time.

The Dorman family asks for donations to be made to Make-A-Wish Ohio, Kentucky, and Indiana in lieu of flowers. Funeral arrangements are pending.