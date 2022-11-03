Breeders' Cup: The story behind Cody's Wish and a 16-year-old boy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Big dreams can help wishes come true.

"We grew up on farms, we've been around animals before, but this was completely different," said Kelly Dorman, the father of 16-year-old Cody Dorman.

It's a big wish for a boy with an even bigger heart.

"We've got a front-row seat to the best story in the world," said Kelly.

He feels his son's love and the love between Cody and Cody's Wish.

"Between these two, there's no quit in either one of them," he said.

Cody met an unnamed horse through Make-A-Wish Day at Keeneland in 2018. The family got in touch with Godolphin Farm and the connection was almost instant. Cody has Wolf-Hirschhorn Syndrome.

"He's probably had 40 to 50 surgeries, or procedures and stuff," Kelly said. "It has affected almost everything about him in his life."

"A wish is so much more than just the wish itself," said Faith Hacker with Make-A-Wish. "It truly does impact an entire community and Cody's Wish really exemplifies that.

Cody met some of the foals in 2018 and one was destined to grant Cody's Wish — quite literally.

"To see something like this, develop into something from such a very chance meeting in the beginning to forming into such a phenomenal connection it's just something very, very special," said Danny Mulvihill with Godolphin Gainsborough Farm.

"We could stand right here today and tell you we're as blessed as anybody on this planet right now," Kelly said.

"I mean, the story just tells itself," Mulvihill said.

It does tell itself.

"Thank you Cody's Wish for working so hard and never giving up," said Cody Dorman. "You and me will be friends forever."

But the final word belongs to Cody and Cody's Wish.