City leaders commemorate 'National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day'

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Thursday night served as a national reminder of the harsh realities of homelessness.

Annually celebrated, National Homeless Persons' Memorial Day is a chance to honor those who have lost their lives.

In Lexington, city leaders and representatives that make up the local Continuum of Care gathered for a vigil.

"It's a time that we honor those that have passed away while living without a home and also to rededicate ourselves to the work to be done to end homelessness," said Jeff Herron, the homelessness prevention manager for Lexington.

The ceremony comes on the longest night of the year, December 21. Herron said the winter brings a new set of challenges for people who are unhoused, and the city spends extra time making sure people are aware of the resources available to them.

"A lot of our work goes into communicating with people who might be in encampments or other unsheltered settings," he said.

Hannah LeGris, Lexington-Fayette Urban County council member for District 3, also spoke at Thursday's vigil.

She applauded the city and local organization's efforts to do preventative work in keeping people safe on the streets, but also acknowledged the city's need to do more to address problems such as a lack of affordable housing.

"Especially during this time of the year when we're thinking about community and family, and giving, we have to make sure that the people who are the most vulnerable are seen and honored and supported," LeGris said.