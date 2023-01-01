Andrew Lamparski

Andrew grew up in a small town in Northwest Indiana, where he developed an interest in writing and television from a young age.

Andrew graduated from Indiana University in Bloomington, Indiana, with a degree in journalism. While there, he worked his way up from a reporter to news director of IU Student Television News and interned at WISH-TV in Indianapolis. Most recently, he was a multi-media journalist at the Scripps station in Waco, Texas, KXXV from June 2021 through June of 2023, before joining us at WLEX.

He also won awards from the Indiana Association of School Broadcasters and Society of Professional Journalists for his student reporting.

When he's not out reporting, you can find Andrew exploring the outdoors, cooking, or watching movies.

Andrew is excited to get to know Kentucky and the people who call it home.