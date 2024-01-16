Cold weather doesn't stop Martin Luther King Jr. Day events in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The biting cold did little to stop commemorations of Martin Luther King Jr. in Lexington on Monday.

Every year, hundreds head to the Central Bank Center for events throughout the day, including a Unity breakfast, March through downtown, and a formal program.

The 30th year of the event marked more than 1,300 people in attendance at Alpha Phi Alpha Fraternity Incorporated’s MLK Unity Breakfast, including city leaders, public servants, and dignitaries.

The theme was Unity Still a Dream 60 Years Later.

Chair Mario J. Radford says the focus was the message that there is still work to be done.

“I think it’s a reminder to unity that it’s a lasting word. It’s not just a small word, but it’s a constant call that we have to be reunited on things that matter and speak up for those who don’t have a voice,”

said Radford.

The program featured a performance by the African American Ballet Troupe and musical selections.

Lexington activist and Director of One Lexington Devine Carama received a “Unity Award” for bringing people together in 2023.

Proceeds from the ticketed event support the Alpha Beta Lambda Chapter Education Foundation’s many community outreach programs and allow the Foundation to acknowledge individuals and organizations who promote unity within this community.

