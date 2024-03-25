Community shares suggestions for Lexington transportation plan

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The Lexington Area Metropolitan Planning Organization (MPO) gathered at the Lexington Senior Center today to gather community input for their 2050 Metropolitan Transportation Plan.

Voices from communities within Lexington-Fayette and Jessamine Counties have a key role in helping the MPO determine what needs should be addressed in the upcoming plan.

“Fundamentally, we need to hear from the folks who live in our area what is important to them and how these dollars should be used,” said MPO director Chris Evilia.

“The input we receive from these listening sessions, online, and even those who may be at the meeting will factor into that decision making and there may be modifications to our recommendations based on that input.”

Just a small example of changes to come can be found at the intersection of New Circle Road and Harrodsburg Road. Instead of a traditional traffic light layout, a ‘diverging diamond’ creates a unique pattern designed to increase safety.

“That interchange, we’ve seen approximately half the number of crashes that we have previous to that intersection,” Evilia said. “Now we’re looking at other places we feel might be appropriate for that design.”

The MPO plans to better connect Lexington by adding walking paths and bike trails, building curbs and gutters, improving public transit, and much more.

After today’s public listening session, the MPO will hold two more meetings in the coming weeks to gather more community suggestions. The next session is this Wednesday, March 27, at Northside Library from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. The final meeting is at the Jessamine County Public Library on Wednesday, April 10, from 3:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. as well.

Community members can also find more information and make suggestions online at https://lexareampo.org.

While the transportation policy committee finalizes this plan on April 24, the MPO will continue to receive input as it constantly continues the planning process to improve area travel.