Cool at School: Decades later, a former student continues to help

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — She didn’t need the cane to help her walk these halls back in 1958 when the place first opened. Rosa Carey was part of the inaugural student body at Mary Todd Elementary School 65 years ago, and to this day, she remains a vital part of the community here.

“For some of us who don’t have our granny anymore, she is that person,” said guidance counselor Jessica Hall.

Rosa, or “Miss Rosie” as they call her now, is a volunteer at the school she first entered as a second grader more than six decades ago. Then, her children attended this school.

“And then when they grew up and bought houses, they too bought in the same neighborhood out back here, and so their kids went to Mary Todd,” Miss Rosie explained before reading to a Kindergarten class.

Three generations of Rosa’s family came through this building, and now she continues to come every Thursday to help in any way possible.

“They have so much to do outside of school hours,” Miss Rosie said before adding that it’s her pleasure to help make their lives a little easier. She also loves interacting with the kids, who hung on her every word during their reading session together. Rosa might make copies for the teachers and students or laminate projects once completed. She said it’s not hard or demanding work, and she can sit while doing it, so it’s never a problem for her.

“They’re so cute! And so many of them just need a pat on the back,” she said to the students.

They get that pat from Miss Rosie. So do the faculty members.

“She is always asking about us. She’s always asking about our families, our kids, giving us great advice and asking if we’re taking care of ourselves,” Hall added.

On Thursdays during the school year, Miss Rosie takes care of all of them. And that’s pretty cool 65 years after she walked into this place for the first time.