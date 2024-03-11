Crave Taco Week kicks off in Lexington

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — The taco the town this week will circle around Crave Taco Week, which makes its return to Lexington March 11-17. This year’s beefed-up lineup includes more than 27 restaurants.

“It just feels different, it feels like taco week,” said Bryson Hallett, server at Mi Pequena Hacienda. “It’s a fun week, because everyone’s just so bubbly.”

This week, taco Tuesday stretches through the whole week as restaurants create their own week-long exclusive menu item.

Tacos will be available at all times of the day, even at breakfast. Regional director of operations for First Watch restaurants across Lexington Aubrey Lewis talked about their contribution to taco week.

“It gives us an opportunity to provide something unique to our guests and give them an opportunity to surround their day around tacos. It’s also available at seven in the morning, so you can get it as soon as you wake up, it’s a great way to start your day.”

Back at Mi Pequena Hacienda, Hallett feels that owner Julian Gallegos makes this week even more special.

“I genuinely think Julian makes a big difference for taco week. He puts so much passion into the restaurant. We all feel it, and the servers, we try and do our best to match his energy.”

Some restaurants have more options than others, and each participant includes a veggie option. Hallett hopes customers enjoy the tacos as much as he did.

“Sometimes they try and lie to you like, ‘yeah you’re the best,’ but you can always tell when they enjoyed a different taco more, which hurts a little bit, but at the same time, I appreciate them trying to comfort.”

Taco fans can download the Crave Taco Week app to keep track of the restaurants they visit. At each location, those with the app can collect a stamp. After earning five stamps, they will be entered to win even more tacos from Condado.

Taco Week participants can also visit www.cravetacoweek.com to learn more.

