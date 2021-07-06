FCPS plans Shot-A-Thon to reach community immunity before the start of 2021-22 school year

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — With plans to have in-person school this year, Fayette County Public Schools has released its plan to reach community immunity before the start of the 2021-22 school year.

FCPS has partnered with the City of Lexington, HealthFirst Bluegrass, Lexington-Fayette County Health Department, and Wild Health to offer free COVID-19 vaccines at various school locations Jul 6-8 and July 27-29.

Everyone 12 years old and up is eligible for vaccination at no cost.

The goal is for individuals to receive their first and second dose at these clinics and be fully vaccinated by the first week of school. FCPS says if these individuals were to be exposed to COVID-19 in the future they may not have to quarantine.

Courtesy of FCPS

Vaccination clinics will be offered from 1 to 6 p.m. at the following locations:

July 6 (second dose on July 27)



Bryan Station High

Frederick Douglass High

Lafayette High

Paul Laurence Dunbar High

Tates Creek High

William Wells Brown Elementary*

July 7 (second does on July 28)



Crawford Middle

Edythe J. Hayes Middle

Leestown Middle

Lexington Traditional Magnet (LTMS)*

STEAM Academy

Winburn Middle

July 8 (second dose on July 29)



Cardinal Valley Elementary*

Jesse Clark Middle

Martin Luther King Academy

Mary Todd Elementary*

Southern Middle

100 Midland Avenue (former Herald-Leader building)

FCPS encourages everyone to sign up at fcps.net/vaccines. Sites are open to everyone regardless of school, enrollment, attendance, or residence. If a student is between the ages of 12-17 a parent/guardian will need to complete an online consent form or be present at the vaccination site to provide consent.

FCPS says there are more benefits to getting vaccinated besides health: All individuals who get vaccinated at an #FCPSCommunityImmunity center will receive two free tickets to an upcoming Lexington Legends game, entered into a drawing for the “Total Legends Experience,” which includes parking passes, a full tour of the facility, batting practice on the field with the team before a game, a luxury suite for the game, and complimentary food/non-alcoholic beverages, as well as entered into a drawing to win four UK Football season tickets.

*HealthFirst Bluegrass will be available at these locations to complete athletic physicals for students who are signed up to receive the vaccination. Reserve a spot to receive a physical by calling 859-288-2425.