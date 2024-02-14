Flower shops see business bloom on Valentine's Day

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — This Valentine’s Day, experts expect U.S. consumers to spend a total of $2.6 billion on flowers.

Like bars on St. Patrick’s Day or pie shops on Thanksgiving, flower shops feel the pressure on “their” holiday.

At Michler’s in Lexington, the prep began days ago.

“We were here till 1:30 last night and we were here till 11:30 the night before,” said owner John Michler.

With 200 deliveries scheduled for Tuesday and another 300 on Valentine’s Day, including some stragglers on Thursday, work has been around the clock at the longtime greenhouse.

“We're just loading them out, getting them out, and trying to get to everyone at work as fast as we can so they can enjoy them at work, but it's a challenge,” said Michler.

A challenge they’ve accepted for years and years before and appreciate each year when it comes around again.

“We get to read the card message, that’s one of the things the florist does, and people want to express how much their partner or their valentine means to them,” said Michler. “February isn't exactly the brightest, 'colorfulest' month of the year, so you walk across this dreary landscape with this bright bouquet of flowers and it says what the sender wants to say.”

