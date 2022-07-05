Floyd County shows strength, kindness in wake of tragedy

FLOYD COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — While the community continues to remember the fallen officers, signs of support can't be missed throughout the county.

Blue ribbons line businesses and organizers are busy collecting funds to support law enforcement and their families.

"We know them on a personal basis when they're coming to pick their things up or drop off," said Bill Mullins, who owns The Wash Tub. Mullins says the officers had their uniforms pressed there.

Outside his business, blue ribbon lines the window.

"They come in on a daily basis, they're the ones that they'll stick cards in our door at 2:00 or 3:00 in the morning showing they've been there to check the premises," he said.

Downtown, memorials continue to grow for the fallen officers, including K-9 Drago.

"Everyone has a connection to Drago," said Sheena Maynard, the owner of Lou's Place for Pets. "Everyone has a dog or everyone has a pet so you feel that on a personal level."

Maynard says once she heard about Drago's passing, she knew her calling. Proceeds from t-shirts will go to the K-9 unit at the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

"Regardless if you knew one of those officers personally, you had a connection to them," she said.

The connection is proving to be strong, powerful, and necessary in this time of need.

"I hate to smile, but we have come together so quickly, so rapidly, in such a massive way," Maynard said. "It's really been phenomenal to see the respect and the outpouring from everybody."

Maynard says the t-shirts were made by Shirt Gallery in Floyd County.

You can learn more about the t-shirts by clicking here. If you want to donate to the county's fund for the officers visit: Floyd County Community Foundation.

