ALLEN, Ky. (LEX 18) — Along with the three officers killed in Friday was a police dog from the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

Donations are being accepted by Kent Rose Foundation and Lou's Place for Pets in honor of Drago, a K-9 with the Floyd County Sheriff's Office.

Proceeds benefit Floyd County Sheriff's Office K-9 unit to help with their future program.

Donations can be made online at kentrosefoundation.com or at Lou's Place for Pets in Prestonsburg.

Four officers—Captain Ralph Frasure, Deputy William Petry, Canine Handler Jacob Chaffins, and K-9 Officer Drago—were killed as a result of Thursday night’s shooting in the City of Allen in Floyd County.

Local leaders held a press conference Sunday to give updates on the deadly shooting that happened Thursday night in Floyd County.