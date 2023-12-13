Heartland Christian Academy Pre-K students pay tribute to local heroes for Christmas

JESSAMINE COUNTY, Ky. (LEX 18) — Pre-K students in Jessamine County are paying a special tribute to their local heroes this Christmas. They serenaded first responders in the area with their own heartwarming Christmas program.

At Heartland Christian Academy in Nicholasville, it looks like Christmas and sounds like it.

On Wednesday, the students decided to take a classroom lesson to heart and put on a show for their guests of honor.

"We were talking about people who serve, and we were talking about what they do for us when they serve," said Tammy Smithers.

Nicolasville police, fire department, EMS, and members of the U.S. Army were in attendance.

"Our four and five year olds wanted to do something special for them," said Smithers.

The students also handed out plaques to thank the first responders for their service.

"Just the part that they wake up and they put on the uniform each day, and they want to keep us safe, that's enough for us to say thank you," said Smithers.

