Lexington nonprofit sews pillowcases, creates care packages for troops

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — In Kentucky, data shows there are more than 17,000 active duty military members, and one Lexington nonprofit is making sure they know they're not forgotten.

"There are people in multiple states, multiple regions, all over Lexington sewing," said Kim Page with Military Missions.

Volunteers with the nonprofit have been frantically sewing in order to get 5,000 pillowcases made by the holidays, for their Project Pillowcases initiative. They've made just over 600 so far.

"We just thought it would bring some cheer to their living space, wherever it is," said Page.

The nonprofit also creates care packages for the troops. Since its creation in 2004, they've mailed out 140,000.

"We just want them to know how much we appreciate what we are doing and that they're thought of," said Page.

The packages include snacks, drink mixes, small games and puzzles, socks, and other items. They also contain handwritten cards.

"My generation was the Vietnam generation and a lot of guys say well they didn't do this for us and that's why I do it, because I want to learn from our mistakes," said Page.

If you'd like to volunteer your time or donate monetarily to Military Missions' cause, click here to get connected.