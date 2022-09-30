Hispanic Heritage month showcases success of Latin-owned business

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Hispanic-owned businesses in the United States contribute more than $800 billion to the American economy every year, but the road to entrepreneurship is full of barriers.

For those determined enough to pursue entrepreneurship, community support goes a long way.

Lining Lexington’s Courthouse Plaza, local Hispanic-owned businesses showcased their culture at this year’s Festival Latino.

One business, Panchitos, spends this event and the rest of Hispanic Heritage month remembering the road they’ve taken to get where they are now.

“It’s easier said than done, but it's been a long journey for my family and myself,” said Panchitos owner Argelia Fabian. “We started by literally selling popsicles out of a trunk of a car in a cooler, then moving to pushcarts, then ice cream trucks, and now…stores.”

Fabian’s family immigrated to Chicago from Mexico. Eventually, they made their way to Lexington. Without prior knowledge of ice cream sales, they followed a popular Chicago tradition and began selling the product with pushcarts.

Today, Panchitos has 40 family-made flavors, multiple locations in Lexington and Louisville, along with plans for wholesale.

“Honestly, my parents have always taught us that if we encounter any type of barrier that we can’t cross, we just keep going, keep pushing, strive to be the best,” said Fabian.

From humble beginnings to showcasing their success story at Festival Latino, Panchitos embodies the meaning behind Hispanic Heritage Month.

“A lot of immigrants come to the United States looking for a second chance, an opportunity, so a Hispanic month means a lot to us because it shows how much work we can give towards something and accomplish it.”

You can support Panchitos and other Hispanic-owned businesses and organizations at Festival Latino in downtown Lexington Saturday and Sunday.