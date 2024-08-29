'If You Give a Child a Book': Local educator talks importance of childhood literacy

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — A Lexington-based educator knows first-hand how important it is for kids to have their own books.

We visited the Carnegie Center for Literacy and Learning, Jonathan Hall told us access to books can change a child's life.

"If you give a child a book, we believe at the Carnegie Center, you teach them to tell their own story," he told LEX 18. "And that's what we're all about here, inspiring storytellers."

Recent data shows 69% of Kentucky fourth graders were not proficient in reading in 2022, up from 65% in 2022. Hall said we can improve those statistics by giving kids books as early as possible and helping them learn to love reading.

"We know students without books in their home are much less likely to score proficient on reading," he said. "So if you have zero to 10 books, you're only 15% likely to score proficient on standardized reading tests. It's very difficult for a student to overcome that barrier."

Hall said book fairs, like the one LEX 18 sponsored in Clay County earlier this year, help make sure kids have at least 10 books in their home. He says outcomes are even better when kids choose their own books.

"What we know and what we see, when students see themselves reflected in a story, they're much more likely to be impacted by it," he said.

LEX18 is partnering with the Scripps Howard Fund for the "If You Give A Child A Book..." campaign. A donation of just $12 will get two books into the hands of children here in Kentucky. Click here to donate.

