Evelyn Schultz joins the LEX18 team after four years reporting, anchoring and producing in Montana. She most recently worked at KTVH in Helena, where she reported on wildfires, a presidential run, and lots of cows.

Evelyn moved out west after she graduated from Butler University in Indianapolis in 2016 (Go Dawgs!). She’s thrilled to be much closer to home after multiple stops in the Treasure State, including Great Falls and Billings.

Originally from southern Indiana, Evelyn created a family newspaper at the age of 10. She eventually joined her high school’s live morning news program, “The Olympian Flame” and realized people got paid to do this! 10 years later, that dream job is her reality. Evelyn is so excited to live in Lexington and share stories that matter to the Bluegrass. Outside of work, she loves being outside, traveling, the beach, and Dolly Parton.

She would love to say hello or hear your story ideas! You can email her at evelyn.schultz@wlex.tv, or find her on Twitter Evelyn Schultz (@EvelynSchultzTV) / Twitter or Facebook (1) Evelyn Schultz | Facebook.

