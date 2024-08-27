'If You Give A Child A Book': Reading inspired successful Lexington author

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Gwenda Bond dreams up her next novel from her desk at the Lexington Writer's Room.

"Honestly, it was my childhood dream, and I know how unusual it is for people to get to live those," Bond said. "And I feel very, very lucky every day to get to do my dream job."

Raised in Jackson County, Bond now lives in Lexington. She's published 15 books, from romance to fantasy, to the prequel of the Netflix series "Stranger Things."

But she says her passion for writing began long before adulthood.

"Before I could read, my parents put books in our hands. They were always reading," Bond said. "And reading to us. I would put scrawls on paper and be like, did I make a word?"

For children just like her, who dream of becoming an author, Bond says her biggest advice is to read, a wide variety of books.

"The books you read when you're a child stay with you forever," Bond said. "They become a part of who you are."

And that's something we can all help make happen, from parents and teachers to the community.

"Giving kids books when they're young, there's no more important time," Bond said. "Because they're so influential, and they shape the way kids see the world."