Keeneland prepares for spring meet as multi-million dollar construction project continues

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — Keeneland officials are reassuring fans that the Spring Meet won't be interrupted as a major construction project is underway.

Opening weekend for the season is just weeks away, beginning on April 5, and as people arrive, some things may look a bit different.

An old administrative building in the Paddock has been removed, and a green construction fence has been installed in its place as crews work on a $93 million project that began earlier this year.

A new three-story Paddock building is going in its place that will contain more dining and hospitality areas, and allow the park to house up to 1,400 more fans.

As that construction is underway until Fall 2025, Keeneland confirmed it will not have any major impacts on fans looking for the traditional Keeneland experience.

"Once you're inside the gates, your experience will be just as you've come to expect when you come to Keeneland," said Kara Heissenbuttel, senior director of operations and community relations.

The only major impacts will be when it comes to parking and entering the gates.

Heissenbuttel recommends even seasoned fans take the time to visit the Keeneland website before visiting this season, as there will be new restrictions on parking and shuttles.

While some changes may be on the way, tradition remains.

"We want to preserve racing's history here at Keeneland and those things that are so meaningful for our fans, but also, we're innovative and we want to continue to grow and meet the demand for our fans that want to come here for racing," Heissenbuttel said.

Tickets remain available for the season. Keeneland is also hiringfor part-time positions for the Spring Meet.