LEX 18 supports God's Pantry Food Bank with $10,000 donation

LEXINGTON, Ky. (LEX 18) — According to a recent report by the USDA, the number of people living in food-insecure households increased by 10 million from 2021 to 2022.

The increase in hungry households is a 31% jump from the previous year.

The national landscape can be seen here in Kentucky too, where local food bank leader Mike Halligan has noticed a demand around 20% higher than last year.

“In fact, over the last five months, we’ve set two records on the amount of volume we’ve distributed in a month, and we’re at the highest annual distribution rate that we’ve ever seen,” said Halligan, the CEO of God’s Pantry Food Bank.

In fiscal year 2023, God’s Pantry served 43 million pounds of food, amounting to about 100,000 meals a day. While headquartered in Lexington, God’s Pantry helps people in 50 Kentucky counties.

Halligan told LEX 18 that it’s often just one unfortunate circumstance, an illness, an accident, or the loss of a job, that launches someone into food insecurity.

“Someone who is experiencing hunger could be your next door neighbor,” said Halligan.

To lend a hand, LEX 18 gifted $10,000 to God’s Pantry Food Bank on Friday.

Against the backdrop of a bustling warehouse packed with food, LEX 18 general manager Andrew Shenkan presented the check to Halligan, who explained that $10,000 would amount to 60,000 meals.

“Whether it's a $10,000 gift or a $1 dollar gift, it still translates into meals and nutrition so people can thrive,” said Halligan.

If you are experiencing food insecurity, go to godspantry.org, select “find help,” and click on your county to find the food pantries and programs closest to where you live.

